Listen: Katy Perry and Missy Elliott on fun remix of “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)”

#Katy Perry
08.09.11 7 years ago

Will Katy Perry’s new  emix of “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) featuring Missy Elliott be enough to push the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100? 

Make no mistake, in addition to being a fun pairing of the two, the remix is a gambit to get enough radio play and singles sales on the new version to propel the song to  No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 so that Perry can tie Michael Jackson as the only artist to land five No. 1s from one album on the chart. So far,  “Teenage Dream” has provided us with four chart toppers: The title track, “California Gurls,” “E.T.” and “Firework.”

[More after the jump…]

However, it also works as a fun remake of a song that never takes itself too seriously and has done its part to extend Rebecca Black”s 15 minutes of fame (Perry also invited Black on stage recently).

Elliott is featured at the very beginning and then at a new autotuned break around the 3-minute mark.  There”s not that much Elliott in the tune and we would have liked to have heard more from her, but it”s nice to hear her again after a long absence.

Will it work ? We bet yet. People are rooting for Perry to tie the record and then possibly break it with a sixth single from the set. We’re Team Perry on this one all the way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGSKATY PERRYlast friday nightMissy ElliottREBECCA BLACKREMIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP