Listen: Katy Perry and Missy Elliott on fun remix of “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)”

Will Katy Perry’s new emix of “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) featuring Missy Elliott be enough to push the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100?

Make no mistake, in addition to being a fun pairing of the two, the remix is a gambit to get enough radio play and singles sales on the new version to propel the song to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 so that Perry can tie Michael Jackson as the only artist to land five No. 1s from one album on the chart. So far, “Teenage Dream” has provided us with four chart toppers: The title track, “California Gurls,” “E.T.” and “Firework.”

[More after the jump…]

However, it also works as a fun remake of a song that never takes itself too seriously and has done its part to extend Rebecca Black”s 15 minutes of fame (Perry also invited Black on stage recently).

Elliott is featured at the very beginning and then at a new autotuned break around the 3-minute mark. There”s not that much Elliott in the tune and we would have liked to have heard more from her, but it”s nice to hear her again after a long absence.

Will it work ? We bet yet. People are rooting for Perry to tie the record and then possibly break it with a sixth single from the set. We’re Team Perry on this one all the way.