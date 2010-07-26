Listen: Katy Perry has a crush in new single ‘Teenage Dream’

#Katy Perry
07.26.10 8 years ago

Will it be another “California Gurls?” Or is that only in her dreams? Katy Perry”s new single, “Teenage Dream” is a fun, Kylie Minogue-like dance romp about falling in love. “I finally found you, my missing puzzle piece,” she sings. “This is real, so don”t ever look back.” Could she be singing about anyone other than fiancé Russell Brand and the way he makes her feel?

The thumper, which also is redolent of  Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok,” starts off dreamy and explodes into a massive beat. It doesn”t have the immediate ear-worm quality of “California Gurls,” which spent several weeks at No. 1, but is more of a grower in that it slowly seeps into your brain. Ultimately,the title track to her Aug. 24 album may have more staying power as it is less of a novelty song and shows off Perry”s vocals more. It”s available exclusively on iTunes, but here”s a version we found on Youtube below after the track listing.

“Teenage Dream” track listing is:

“Teenage Dream”
“Last Friday Night (TGIF)”
“California Gurls” feat. Snoop Dogg
“Firework”
“Peacock”
“Circle The Drain”
“The One that Got Away”
“E.T.”
“Who Am I Living For”
“Pearl”
“Hummingbird Heartbeat”
“Not Like the Movies”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGScalifornia gurlsKATY PERRYTeenage Dream

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP