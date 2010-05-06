Listen: Kelly Clarkson rips the industry a new one in ‘Wash, Rinse, Repeat’

Sometimes personal beefs make great songs, especially when it”s in the love-gone-wrong/spurned lover department. But more often than not, they come across as an artist taking public something that really involves (and is of interest to) a small group of people involved. That”s because living under the spotlight”s constant glare creates a belief that the world is fascinated by your every move, thought, and deed because, it, indeed, goes revolve around you.
Kelly Clarkson”s tune, “Wash, Rinse & Repeat,” falls into the latter category. On the surface, the song is an indictment of the cookie-cutter mentality pervasive in pop music that praises music that sounds just like another hit that listeners loved, but is just different enough to avoid a copyright infringement lawsuit. Or as Clarkson sings, “Does it sound familiar/does it linger in your ear like something you remember from just last year.”
Or is it something much more? Many outlets, like Idolator, are speculating that this is Clarkson further venting her spleen at songwriter/OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. She”s been pissed at Tedder ever since she felt that her hit, “Already Gone” was basically a rewrite-or a “Wash, Rinse & Repeat” of Beyonce”s hit, “Halo.” Both were co-penned by Tedder.
The song is mildly amusing, especially the robotic speaking voice that Clarkson adopts. The guitars are crunchy and she sounds great when she”s mad, even when she”s filtered through auto-tune. Her point, even if it is meant in the more generic way, is well taken. Record labels go back to the same producers over and over again once those producers show they can have hits. The result is that individuality is marginalized and squeezed through the eye-of-the-needle-sized pop parameters. She may be singing about Tedder, but Clarkson could be describing any number of pop producers with these lines: “Don”t get crazy/ keep between those lines/we love you/here”s what we have in mind /we”ve worked with everyone/trust us and see.”
So is this needless carping that Clarkson should have kept to herself (given her response to Taylor Swift”s label head after the Grammy debacle, she”s clearly not one for holding back) or is she providing a biting commentary on how pop music is manufactured these days? Listen for yourself below and try to figure out the bleeped words.
In perhaps a bit of irony in other Clarkson news, a new track, called “Naked Eye,” leaked today and sites like beatcrave instantly accused Clarkson of ripping off Arcade Fire”s “Rebellion (Lies).” “Naked Eye” has been taken off the web before we could hear it, but how interesting that both tracks leaked around the same time.
Coincidence? We think not.
hmmm, it could be about Tedder, but the average person is going to take it as a hit at formula pop music. I think the song is very tongue in cheek and pretty darn funny. She’s right too, so that’s another reason why I think it would be popular. I’d like to hear a finished product than just e demo, but I like it.
I dunno. Is this any more ‘personal’ than a song like ‘Have A Cigar’ by Pink Floyd 35 years ago? Or ‘Dirty Laundry’ by Henley 20 years ago? Seems to me the people getting their feather’s ruffled here are the ones having their BS called on them.
OK, so I listened, and is part of the jpke the fact that this song is musically bland and unorigonal, complete with auto-tune?
I don’t care hat anyone says, her album ‘Breakaway’ was one of the best pop record of the last decade.
I think if Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift would ever write a song together, it would be the catchiest but also the whiniest pop song ever written. We’d just have to make sure Kelly was doing most of the singing ;)
The song might be commentary on formula pop music that Kelly’s (over)shared so much about her own issues with her label and hit songwriters that I say this is 95-100% about her life. She hasn’t always picked the best ways of fighting back, but this song is funny and it beats the way she handled My December.
Haven’t heard this LEAKED song and will not listen to it, out of support for Kelly. Reading the lyrics, this song IS an indictment of the music industry’s cookie cutter method to manufacturing hits, and it is also about Kelly’s personal experience with that, which is AN EXAMPLE of what happened when she got caught in that machinery. Versus just venting about something in which she had no experience. The song rips with biting cheekiness, and she’ completely right. LOVE IT. Lastly, why do some people consider it whining when women stand up for themselves? I call it KICKING ASS. Right on, Kelly!
you do realize that this song is a stolen, incomplete doomhttp://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L17v8ixHVAw&feature=player_embedded, don’t you? who knows if it would ever have been on any record, but here you are slamming Kelly for something that was STOLEN from her and shouldn’t even be out in the public.Why not get your priorities straight and slam the hacker. This whole conversation is ridiculous.
I don’t think either of the songs are finished and for sure someones computer was hacked and the songs were stolen. To be honest I don’t think “Naked Eye” sounds at all like “Rebellion”. I really like it. “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” is fantastic. I love everything about it. It’s so tongue in cheek. She’s a very clever writer. To me the song comes across as a commentary on big business in the creation of art and not about anyone in particular.
LOVE IT! She is the best. Can even sound better than everybody else through an auto tuner.. such talent.
Not to mention how hilarious the song is!!! She should be writing her own stuff exclusively!!!!