Listen: Kelly Rowland goes ‘On & On’ on new deep dance single

05.19.10 8 years ago

It”s a great day for fun songs by dance divas. We”ve got the leak of Christina Aguilera”s collaboration with Le Tigre on “I Hate Boys,” Fergie ruling the remake of David Guetta”s “Getting” Over You,” and now “On & On” from Kelly Rowland.

Unlike the previous two, which also work as pop anthems, Rowland”s cut is a deep dance track solely meant for the clubs. If she weren”t beloved enough by all the disco boys and girls, this tune will do it.  We love how Rowland has completely reinvented her post-Destiny”s Child self as a disco queen.

“On & On” is the second track to come to light from Rowland”s third solo album following “Commander.” We like it better than “Commander,” but we linked to both below so you can decide. We”re not crazy about Rowland when she sings in her deeper voice.

We”re not as crazy about either of them as Rowland”s 2009 collaboration with David Guetta, “When Love Takes Over,” but that”s only because we love that song and still don”t understand why it didn”t become the 2009 mainstream summer anthem, as it deserved to be.

Which do you like best?

