Listen: Kid Cudi returns to rap on new song ‘Whiskey!’

There are a few things we should know about Kid Cudi’s new song.

1. It has a ridiculously long title. “Dennis, Hook Me Up With Some More Of That Whiskey!” isn’t quite as succint as “Day ‘N’ Nite,” is it?

2. It has a fun sense of humor, with some funny ruminations on getting older and a sophomoric punchline. It throws in samples from everything from last year’s SF Brit hit “Attack the Block” and President Obama himself. Believe it.

3. Cudi is rapping again.

Listen to “Whiskey!” here:

The Cleveland MC has been rocking and singing on a lot of tracks lately (“The Ruler and the Killer” from the “Hunger Games” soundtrack was basically metal). His last album was from his rock collab with Dot Da Genius called WZRD (who covered Leadbelly’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?,” inspired by Nirvana’s ’90s take on the song). It seems like a refreshing change to hear him actually rap again.

“Whiskey” still has one foot in the rock arena, including a crunchy guitar riff throughout, and — like some of Cudi’s other tracks — the sound is fairly downbeat. It even sounds like he meant the title literally in some places.

Hook us up too, Dennis.

