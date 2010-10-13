Listen: Kings of Leon’s new album ‘Come Around Sundown’ in its entirety

Kings of Leon”s “Come Around Sundown” doesn”t come out until next Tuesday, but the band is streaming the new album in its entirety on its website here.
You already know and love (probably) first single, “Radioactive.” We”ll wait to file our official review until closer to the album”s release, but it”s sounding pretty stripped down to us as we drop in on a few tracks.
What do you think?
I feel like they’ve lowered my expectation so much that this album can’t possibly be judged accurately. It’s less limp than Only by the Night, but it also doesn’t have anything near as strong as “Closer” or “Be Somebody.” It’s a shame, I thought Because of the Times was a great album and a possible first step toward an awesome legacy. Instead, it turned into–as of now–their last great moment before turning into so much middle of the road radio fare.