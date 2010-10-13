Listen: Kings of Leon’s new album ‘Come Around Sundown’ in its entirety

10.13.10 8 years ago

Kings of Leon”s “Come Around Sundown” doesn”t come out until next Tuesday, but the band is streaming the new album in its entirety on its website here.

You already know and love (probably) first single, “Radioactive.” We”ll wait to file our official review until closer to the album”s release, but it”s sounding pretty stripped down to us as we drop in on a few tracks.

What do you think?

