Listen: Kings of Leon’s new single, ‘Supersoaker’ in full

Kings of Leon”s new single, “Supersoaker” unleashes with a torrent of ringing acoustic guitars (sounding a little like Mumford & Sons) before drums come crashing in, followed by Caleb Followill”s impassioned vocal. He wants to see you, in case you didn’t figure that out. It doesn’t have much of a hook, but it’s got great energy.

The song is the opening salvo from “Mechanical Bull,” the band”s sixth album, out Sept. 24.

The band, who have been performing the song on the road, will play “Supersoaker” on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” on July 22.