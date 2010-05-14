Listen: Kylie Minogue’s new single, ‘All the Lovers’ from forthcoming album, ‘Aphrodite’

Kylie Minogue unveiled a new single, “All the Lovers” on BBC Radio 1 this morning. In England, and in much of the rest of the world, Minogue is a superstar of the first order. While she has her extremely fervent followers in the U.S., especially in the dance community, she”s never sustained the level of excitement here that she does abroad.

Will that change with “All the Lovers,” the first single from her album “Aphrodite,” out June 6? Hard to tell. Most pundits are raving about the single, but they are so in the tank for Minogue that they are predisposed to slavishly adore her. The song starts off a little slowly, but has an insistent beat that will make it a surefire dance hit. The question is can she have another Top 40 mainstream hit in the U.S.? Despite her massive success elsewhere, she remains known here to the general public for her cover of “The Locomotion” decades ago and for her chart smash, the wonderful “Can”t Get You Out of My Head” from 2000.

Minogue delivers an often whispery soft vocal on “All the Lovers” that glides over the notes and seductively draws in the listener, but it doesn”t have the strong instant appeal of Katy Perry”s “California Gurls,” or even Kimberly Locke”s infectious current dance bon bon, ” Strobelight.”

“The single was one of the last tracks to be written for the album,” Minogue posted on her website. “As I was recording it I knew that ‘All the Lovers” had to be the first single; it sums up the euphoria of the album perfectly.”

If that”s the case, then “Aphrodite” is way ahead of “X,” her last studio album. The electro-based set didn”t even crack the top half of the Billboard 200. Minogue”s first (!!) real tour of the U.S. last year instantly sold out and helped build more excitement for her, so we”ll see if “Aphrodite,” which the label is pushing as a pop and dance album, can continue that enthusiasm and get her the bigger audience here she so richly deserve.

What do you think of “All the Lovers?”