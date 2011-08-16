Listen: Lady Antebellum’s new song, ‘We Owned The Night’

Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night,” out Sept. 13, is already off to a good start with kick-off single, the honey sweet “Just A Kiss” landing at No. 1 on the country charts.

Second single, “We Owned The Night,” which features Charles Kelley singing lead, just hit iTunes and radio. While I was in the minority, I found “Just A Kiss” a little too treacly. “We Owned The Night,” with its driving guitar and anthemic themes of love and loss has a great Keith Urban-type feel. My favorite Lady A tunes feature Kelley and Hillary Scott singing together, such as on “Run To You” or “Need You Now,” but I”m a big fan of Kelley”s solo vocals (though Scott does some nice harmonies here). I predict this one”s going straight to No. 1 and is going to be a live favorite. It”s one of Kelley”s best vocals since “Love Don”t Live Here.”

[More after the jump…]

The Grammy-winning trio starts a tour Nov. 11 in Knoxville. Openers are Randy Montana and Eden”s Edge, as well as Kelley”s brother, Josh, who records for MCA Nashville.

In other Lady A news, the group cancelled its Indiana State Fair appearance slated for Friday night in Indianapolis following the stage collapse prior to Sugarland”s concert last Saturday. Janet Jackson also cancelled her show at the fair.

The song is below the tour dates.



OWN THE NIGHT 2011 TOUR

11/11 Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Coliseum*

11//12 Macon, Ga. Macon Centreplex*

11/13 Pikeville, Ky. East Kentucky Expo Center*

11/16 El Paso, Texas El Paso County Coliseum*

11/17 Phoenix, Ariz. Grand Canyon University*

11/18 Las Vegas, Nev. The Joint @ The Hard Rock*

11/25 Huntsville, Ala. Von Braun Civic Center**

11/26 Florence, S.C. Florence Civic Center**

11/27 Savannah, Ga. Savannah Civic Center**

12/1 Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs World Arena**

12/2 Lubbock, Texas City Bank Coliseum**

12/3 Wichita Falls, Texas Kay Yeager Coliseum**

12/4 Belton, Texas Bell County Expo Center**

12/8 La Crosse, Wis. La Crosse Center Arena**

12/9 Sioux City, Iowa Tyson Center**

12/10 Springfield, Mo. JQH Arena**

12/11 Murray, Ky. CFSB Center**

12/15 Amherst, Mass. The Mullins Center**

12/16 Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Mohegan Sun Arena**

12/17 Roanoke, Va. Roanoke Civic Center**

12/18 Morgantown, W.Va. WVU Coliseum**



*Tour Dates with Randy Montana

**Tour Dates with Eden”s Edge