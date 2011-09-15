Listen: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duet on “Lady is a Tramp”

Though they come from entirely different eras and musical backgrounds, I must say that Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga sound fantastic together on their just-released duet of “Lady is a Tramp”, a popular standard that Bennett has covered on his own previously.

Those who still harbor doubts about Gaga’s singing abilities should have them at least partially allayed after listening to the tune, in which the chart-topping artist’s voice effortlessly matches Bennett’s beat for beat. It’s actually a little strange to hear the pop diva featured on such a relatively stripped-down, classic-sounding number, but she certainly makes the most of it, even “scatting” briefly around the 2:20 mark.

The song will serve as the opening track on Bennett’s forthcoming album “Tony Bennett: Duets II”, which also features collaborations with artists including John Mayer, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Josh Groban, Norah Jones, Aretha Franklin and the late Amy Winehouse (watch video), among others. It’s an impressively star-studded list and should easily duplicate – if not surpass – the platinum success of his first duets album from 2006.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think!

“Tony Bennett: Duets II” drops on September 20th.