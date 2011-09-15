Listen: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duet on “Lady is a Tramp”

#Amy Winehouse #Mariah Carey #Lady Gaga
09.16.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Though they come from entirely different eras and musical backgrounds, I must say that Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga sound fantastic together on their just-released duet of “Lady is a Tramp”, a popular standard that Bennett has covered on his own previously.

Those who still harbor doubts about Gaga’s singing abilities should have them at least partially allayed after listening to the tune, in which the chart-topping artist’s voice effortlessly matches Bennett’s beat for beat. It’s actually a little strange to hear the pop diva featured on such a relatively stripped-down, classic-sounding number, but she certainly makes the most of it, even “scatting” briefly around the 2:20 mark.

The song will serve as the opening track on Bennett’s forthcoming album “Tony Bennett: Duets II”, which also features collaborations with artists including John Mayer, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Josh Groban, Norah Jones, Aretha Franklin and the late Amy Winehouse (watch video), among others. It’s an impressively star-studded list and should easily duplicate – if not surpass – the platinum success of his first duets album from 2006.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think!

“Tony Bennett: Duets II” drops on September 20th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amy Winehouse#Mariah Carey#Lady Gaga
TAGSamy winehouseandrea boccelliARETHA FRANKLINCARRIE UNDERWOODFAITH HILLjohn mayerJOSH GROBANLADY GAGAlady is a trampMARIAH CAREYMICHAEL BUBLEnorah jonesSheryl Crowtony bennettTony Bennett Duets II

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP