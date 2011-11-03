Listen: Lady Gaga’s Marry the Night’ remixed by The Weeknd

Lady Gaga is hiring some unique artists to reconfigure her “Born This Way” tracks for an upcoming remix album. Today, she released the first of the tracks, “Marry the Night,” remixed by enigmatic overnight sensation The Weeknd, with help from Illangelo.

The remix begins with some jittery drums before giving way to a sparse, piano-driven sound that places Gaga’s soulful vocals front-and-center, and drops the incessant disco beat of the original, not leaving much room for dancing. Somewhat surprisingly, the remix is also shorter that the original.

Listen here:

The remix album also includes work from Foster The People, Metronomy, Goldfrapp and Michael Woods.

The Weeknd, who has recently released a number of mixtapes online, will also be featured on fellow Canadian Drake’s upcoming album “Take Care.”

“Born This Way: The Remix” drops November 21. The perfect soundtrack for a family Thanksgiving.

In other Gaga news, the singer this week established the Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at youth empowerment that will address issues like self-confidence, anti-bullying, and career development.

Gaga will perform alongside Ludacris and Sugarland at the Grammy nominations concert on November 30.

What do you think of the remix?