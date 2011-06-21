Listen: Laura Marling announces new ‘Creature’ album with a preview

Want to feel old today? Laura Marling just turned 21 in February, and she’s about to put out her third full-length album.

“A Creautre I Don’t Know” has the British songwriter back with producer Ethan Johns, with the set due Sept. 13 in the ‘States. It will be her first album for Ribbon Music, a label and publisher that’s apparently an offshoot of Domino. Which means at least she’ll be in good hands. John Maus is the only other label signee.

Marling has previewed one of the album’s new songs in a two-minute clip, a sparse vinyl-stringed take on a song fans have called “Night After Night.” It started making an appearance at live shows in Q4 last year; she also brought it to Housing Works in New York last week, and that clip is below. And it makes me very excited to hear the rest of the effort.

Of course, that is an easy feat, since her last album “I Speak Because I Can” topped my 2010 Albums list; Johns produced that one as well. Her set “Alas, I Cannot Swim” put her on the map for its Mercury Prize nomination.

