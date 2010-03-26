Listen: LCD Soundsystem brings the funny with ‘Drunk Girls’

How do Drunk Girls stack up against Drunk Boys? Just listen to LCD Soundsystem’s “Drunk Girls,” one of the first songs to arrive from James Murphy and Co.’s new album, still untitled, due May 18.

Drunk Girls… “wait an hour to pee,” “like to file complaints,” give Drunk Boys “too many tries.” These are good observations, though we’d like to see the successive ratio to said action versus the same girls Sober.

The jam’s got a little “White Light/White Heat,” a little Devo, some early U2 on the chug-chugga of guitar. It’s in the same speak-singing form as “North American Scum” or “Losing My Edge.” It’s also making me lose my mind right now, in its combination of tacky, simple, funny and house-rumbling thumps. Also, we’ll be copping that astronaut joke.

Less is my love for “Pow Pow,” also leaked as of late — not to be included on the forthcoming set, but being released as a single in the U.K. via Juno on April 30. Also funny, but get your Googling fingers going: the refs to Michael Musto may go over one’s head. The chorus is a little, um, stupid, and lost in the fray of video game noise and bongos. Still, The Rapture’s “House of Jealous Lovers” was really stupid, too, yet it’s bound to get any living room party started. How will it fair in the clubs?

LCD Soundsystem announced a pair of New York shows as of today, both at the Sound Vortex of Despair others call Terminal 5, May 20-21. Tracklist to the mystery-named album below the YouTube embed.

Dance Yrself Clean

Drunk Girls

One Touch

All I Want

I Can Change

You Wanted A Hit

Pow Pow

Somebody’s Calling Me

Home