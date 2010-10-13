Listen: Lee DeWyze’s first single, ‘Sweet Serendipity’

Last week, we previewed four new songs for you from Lee DeWyze”s  post-”American Idol” debut,  “Live it Up,” including the title track, which was tagged as the first single.

Well, these things can always change. Yesterday we got the call from DeWyze”s rep that instead of “Live It Up,”  the new single would be a tune called “Sweet Serendipity,”and it would debut on Ryan Seacrest”s radio show on Wednesday morning. Even without hearing it, we were happy to hear the news since, as we wrote, we weren”t sure that “Live It Up” was the right call. It turns out “Sweet Serendipity” is a much stronger choice.

“Sweet Serendipity” is a song about the simple pleasures of living in the moment and believing that “something is watching over me like sweet serendipity.” It”s a light, happy up-tempo song that features a Jason Mraz-type feel. DeWyze”s delivery is strong, despite having a fairly strong torrent of words to get through.

Listen here and let us know what think.

