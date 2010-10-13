Listen: Lee DeWyze’s first single, ‘Sweet Serendipity’

Last week, we previewed four new songs for you from Lee DeWyze”s post-”American Idol” debut, “Live it Up,” including the title track, which was tagged as the first single.
Well, these things can always change. Yesterday we got the call from DeWyze”s rep that instead of “Live It Up,” the new single would be a tune called “Sweet Serendipity,”and it would debut on Ryan Seacrest”s radio show on Wednesday morning. Even without hearing it, we were happy to hear the news since, as we wrote, we weren”t sure that “Live It Up” was the right call. It turns out “Sweet Serendipity” is a much stronger choice.
“Sweet Serendipity” is a song about the simple pleasures of living in the moment and believing that “something is watching over me like sweet serendipity.” It”s a light, happy up-tempo song that features a Jason Mraz-type feel. DeWyze”s delivery is strong, despite having a fairly strong torrent of words to get through.
Listen here and let us know what think.
Reeks of Autotune…
YUCK. Sounds like autotuned Bieber
Randy, could you come up with a dumber comparison? I don’t think so. First of all, Lee doesn’t sound like a little girl. He has smarter lyrics. All of Bieber’s songs are about simple little concepts because he’s appealing to his audience (generally kids and teens). Honestly I don’t see Sweet Serendipity as a big radio hit because it’s not about strippers, drugs, or money. It’s actually a good song unlike today’s radio garbage. It’s nothing like Bieber. I’ve heard Lee live and he’s amazing so auto tune’s not doing all his work. Think before you post, please. ;)
Awful. But it doesn’t matter, because no one cares about this kid one way or the other. Idol is done.
YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING!!! WE CARE!
Love Sweet Serendipity! Current, modern and upbeat
Really like Sweet Serendipity!! Good job Lee DeWyze!!
Love it. Very upbeat. Nice vocals.
I like the song. I don’t know the singer but he sounds good and is kinda cute ;)
I love it!!!.. He sounds so good!! I love his voice.. Im waiting for his album!!!!
well..not my cup of tea…will never be a Lee fan…I like good pop music with a good beat…would not drive to this song drunk…having said that, this song will get pushed by RCA and I hope it catches on enough before Nov 16th. The video should help…LLWD was successful because it’s a good song, not a dance beat, but it’s rhythm was good (catchy) and Kris did sing it well and gave it character…LLWD is a better song and I don’t see this song doing as well as LLWD
Love it :)
Does he actually start the song singing about his fat pants?
Totally 100% awesome, like I would have expected. Anyone that doubts Lee probably was a Mama Sox fan, and she is horrible. At least she was on the show, I will preview her CD but probably won’t be surprised one bit. I also agree with Mary it seems that all songs that are hits today are about garbage.