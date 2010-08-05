Listen: Lil Wayne drops new single ‘Right Above It’ with Drake from jail

A radio rip is all we have for now, but at least it’s something: Lil Wayne’s “Right Above It” featuring Drake premiered on DJ Clue’s Power 105.1 radio show yesterday (Aug. 4), right around the same time the rapper was giving an interview from jail to Hot 97.

The song is culled from the Grammy winner’s forthcoming EP, “I’m Not a Human Being,” due on his 28th birthday, Sept. 27. He recorded the tracks before he headed to jail on gun charges earlier this year. He will be released from Rikers Island in November.

In his first phone interview from prison, Wayne told Funkmaster Flex that he calls to check in on and catch up with his Young Money signees Drake and “future wife” Nicki Minaj from the pokey, though his friends don’t always pick up the phone. “I call Drake at least once a week, but I actually call three or four times a week, but he only picks up for me once a week… Put in this position, I just feel like every time I pick up the phone to dial a number, I feel like I’m a bother, because I’m in jail,” he said. “”I call my my mother, my kids. You know I”ve got a lot of kids to call.”

On his free time, “Once I start reading that fan mail, literally, I could read it all day, every day because it’s so much. That fan mail knocks off like four, five hours of the day.” And upon release, “I’m gonna move more carefully, and definitely take heed to my situation and my status… everybody says that you’re here for a reason, and I promise you, Flex, I try to find out that reason every day. I search for it. But I think when I get out, that’ll be the only time I’ll really know the answer. Every day I look for that reason.”

Considering the source of the audio below, please excuse the plentiful, obnoxious radio drops from Clue.