Listen: Lil Wayne reveals first single from ‘Tha Carter IV’

#Lil Wayne #Jay Z
12.16.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Lil Wayne has released the first single from “Tha Carter IV,” slated for release in February.

The tune, “6”7”,” featuring Young Money label mate Corey Gunz, is one of Lil Wayne”s most upbeat tracks in a while and, in a very weird way, it reminds us a little of Jay Z”s “Hard Knock Life.” The track, which samples Harry Belafonte”s “Banana Boat Song,” reunites Lil Wayne with producer Bangladesh; the pair worked together on “A Milli.”

He keeps the bragging to a relative minimum, rapping, “Mind so sharp, I fuck around and cut my head off,” but he takes others to task:  “I speak the truth/but I guess that”s a foreign language to you all.”  He also addresses his recently completed jail term, “I got through that sentence like a subject and a predicate,” and throws in some life philosophy as well, “Life is a bitch and death is her sister.”

Listen to it here and let us know what you think.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Jay Z
TAGS6 foot 7 inchesCory GunzHarry BelafonteJay ZLil WayneTha Carter IVYoung Money

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP