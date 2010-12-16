Listen: Lil Wayne reveals first single from ‘Tha Carter IV’

Lil Wayne has released the first single from “Tha Carter IV,” slated for release in February.

The tune, “6”7”,” featuring Young Money label mate Corey Gunz, is one of Lil Wayne”s most upbeat tracks in a while and, in a very weird way, it reminds us a little of Jay Z”s “Hard Knock Life.” The track, which samples Harry Belafonte”s “Banana Boat Song,” reunites Lil Wayne with producer Bangladesh; the pair worked together on “A Milli.”

He keeps the bragging to a relative minimum, rapping, “Mind so sharp, I fuck around and cut my head off,” but he takes others to task: “I speak the truth/but I guess that”s a foreign language to you all.” He also addresses his recently completed jail term, “I got through that sentence like a subject and a predicate,” and throws in some life philosophy as well, “Life is a bitch and death is her sister.”

