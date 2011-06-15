Listen: Lil Wayne’s ‘Dear Anne’ pays homage to Eminem’s ‘Stan’

Who knows when “Tha Carter IV” is actually coming-it”s now been pushed to Aug. 29-but in the meantime, it looks like we might get an apology for the delay in the form of a new Weezy mixtape.

On Tuesday, Mack Maine, the head of Lil Wayne”s Cash Money label, tweeted “Breaking News! Lil Wayne mixtape ‘Sorry 4 the Wait” coming soon!!”

In the meantime, check out the full version of Lil Wayne”s “Dear Anne.” The full track, parts of which leaks a while ago, finally surfaced today. The tune, according to the BoomBox, is based on Eminem”s “Stan.” The Swizz Beatz-produced track is a letter from Weezy to a fan, as opposed to “Stan,” which is a fan letter. There are also some ethereal female vocals that serve as a counterpart to Lil Wayne”s spoken part, as does the tinkly piano. Swizz Beatz apparently sent the idea to Eminem for “Recovery,” but it ended up with Lil Wayne.

What do you think of “Dear Anne?”