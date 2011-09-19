Listen: Lou Reed and Metallica release ‘The View’ preview ahead of album

News continues to trickle out about the new Lou Reed and Metallica collaboration album “Lulu,” and today brings with it the first listen.

Loutallica provide a 30-second, erm, preview into “The View,” with the Velvets legend doing some spoken-word over Metallica just doing what Metallica does. It sounds like your drunk uncle talking about sex over a blasting radio and then everyone improvising a refrain when it looks like he’s lost your interest.

Granted, the audio is ridiculously overly compressed, and it’s only 30 seconds of verse with an inch of chorus. But my personal initial reaction: uh oh.

“Lulu” is out on Nov. 1. Check out the album art — made for $5 and an ounce of blood — here; as previously reported, the concept album is based on German expressionist writer Frank Wededkind’s plays “Earth Spirit” and “Pandora’s Box,” aka the “Lulu Plays.”