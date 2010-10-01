Listen: Mariah Carey’s new Christmas single ‘Oh Santa!’

#Mariah Carey #Christmas
10.01.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

We”re normally adverse to artists trying to create new holiday songs as they always fall flat and we count on one hand the number of really great Christmas songs that have been written since, oh, 1940 (that would be the year that Irving Berlin wrote “White Christmas.”

However, Mariah Carey has decided to deliver a little Christmas bundle early (she”s still keeping mum on that other bundle she supposedly has going on) with “Oh Santa!,” from “Merry Christmas II You.”

The song is one of six(!!) originals on the set,  Carey”s second (obviously) holiday collection created especially for her little lambs. It follows 1994″s “Merry Christmas,” which featured the new standard  “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (we can”t hear that song without thinking of “Love Actually.”)

“Oh Santa” is a fast-paced little ditty about Santa checking his list and deciding to make you mine for Xmas because I can be both naughty and nice. It opens with a “Hey Mickey”-type chant before giving way to a hand-clapper that recalls the Motown-era (sped up a little). We wish she”d held off on the high notes at the end, but they”re in the background so you can try to ignore them. It must be in her contract that she has to do the dog-whistle, high-pitched stuff at least once an album.

  

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#Christmas
TAGSChristmasholiday albumLOVE ACTUALLYMARIAH CAREYmerry christman ll you

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP