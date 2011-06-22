Listen: Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera’s ‘Move Like Jagger’

Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera make great music together on “Moves Like Jagger,” even though we doubt they were ever within 100 feet of each other.

The electro-pop track from the two “Voice” coaches–billed as Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera is a fun, funky summer blast. The lyrics are nonsensical, like “take me by the tongue and I”ll know you/kiss my til you”re drunk and I”ll show you all the moves like Jagger,” but it doesn”t matter. Mick Jagger must be loving these song shout-outs. As you know, he was also namechecked in Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok.” Not bad for a 67-year old grandpa.

“Featuring Aguilera” is right since she doesn”t even come in until two minutes and change for the third verse. They rift off each other a little at the end, but there”s no sense that they were even in the studio at the same time. Regardless, it”s light as a feather with a fun whistle intro and refrain.

If we were “Voice” mentors, we”d so pick them for our team.

Now we”re just waiting for the Cee-Lo/Blake Shelton duet.