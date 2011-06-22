Listen: Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera’s ‘Move Like Jagger’

#The Voice
06.22.11 7 years ago

Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera make great music together on “Moves Like Jagger,” even though we doubt they were ever within 100 feet of each other.

The electro-pop track from the two “Voice” coaches–billed as Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera is a fun, funky summer blast. The lyrics are nonsensical, like  “take me by the tongue and I”ll know you/kiss my til you”re drunk and I”ll show you all the moves like Jagger,” but it doesn”t matter.  Mick Jagger must be loving these song shout-outs. As you know, he was also namechecked in Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok.” Not bad for a 67-year old grandpa.

“Featuring Aguilera” is right since she doesn”t even come in until two minutes and change for the third verse. They rift off each other a little at the end, but there”s no sense that they were even in the studio at the same time. Regardless, it”s light as a feather with a fun whistle intro and refrain.

If we were “Voice” mentors, we”d so pick them for our team.

Now we”re just waiting for the Cee-Lo/Blake Shelton duet.

