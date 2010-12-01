Listen: Michael Jackson’s newly released track, ‘Much Too Soon’

Michael Jackson”s immense talent was so overshadowed by the freak show that became his life in the last 15 years or so and subsequent death that it”s easy to forget how remarkable he was. However, all it takes is about 30 seconds of “Much Too Soon,” the third song revealed from Dec. 14 posthumous album, “Michael,” to remind us of his remarkable talent.

The song, which Jackson penned during the “Thriller” era, is streaming on iTunes Ping for a week. It”s an understated beauty. “Much Too Soon” opens with acoustic guitar and swelling, but subtle, strings (arranged by Beck”s dad, David Campbell) before going into a tale of a man who learns too late that his neglect had irreparable consequences on his relationship. Hear it here.

The spare musical bed is the perfect fit for Jackson”s restrained voice. In fact, his vocal delivery is beautiful here. He understands the key is underplaying the pain and hurt, especially at the end. There”s also a sweet Stevie Wonder-like harmonica interlude that ties the two parts together.

Jackson “always liked the song and would pull it back out of the vaults for each subsequent project, but never found the right home for it,” according to a blurb on www.michaeljackson.com.