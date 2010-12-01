Listen: Michael Jackson’s newly released track, ‘Much Too Soon’

Michael Jackson”s immense talent was so overshadowed by the freak show that became his life in the last 15 years or so and subsequent death that it”s easy to forget how remarkable he was. However, all it takes is about 30 seconds of “Much Too Soon,” the third song revealed from Dec. 14 posthumous album, “Michael,” to remind us of his remarkable talent.
The song, which Jackson penned during the “Thriller” era, is streaming on iTunes Ping for a week. It”s an understated beauty. “Much Too Soon” opens with acoustic guitar and swelling, but subtle, strings (arranged by Beck”s dad, David Campbell) before going into a tale of a man who learns too late that his neglect had irreparable consequences on his relationship. Hear it here.
The spare musical bed is the perfect fit for Jackson”s restrained voice. In fact, his vocal delivery is beautiful here. He understands the key is underplaying the pain and hurt, especially at the end. There”s also a sweet Stevie Wonder-like harmonica interlude that ties the two parts together.
Jackson “always liked the song and would pull it back out of the vaults for each subsequent project, but never found the right home for it,” according to a blurb on www.michaeljackson.com.
Where is the song? Seriously why is it so difficult to find this new song?
Nice write up except for the freak show comment. I’m sure if you had to live your life under a microscope your life would show some cracks in the armour.
Agreeing with you “MAGSY17”, I would have Tweeted this article if it was free of gratuitous remarks.
the article would have been okay if not for the first line. The media hounded MJ and continue to do so as you have shame on you.
His life was not a freak show, the media projected and mischaracterized this man with lethal determination, and it seems they will continue as long as no one challenges them. I am proud of all of people who made comments to this effect. Especially Jan who lays out all the links to discern the truth. It is our goal at MJJJusticeProject to fight back against this type of seemingly complimentary articles that comes along with a a left-handed slap, of the copy and paste ‘journalist’ who now plague the internet pages of so called un biased news.
The time has come to stand up for our brother, Michael.
We have been silent WAY too long.