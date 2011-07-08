Listen: Mick Jagger’s supergroup Super Heavy debuts new ‘Miracle Worker’

Mick Jagger, A.R. Rahman, Joss Stone, Dave Stewart and Damian Marley have formed the supergroup Super Heavy, but it’s the latter’s reggae rhythms that seem to have influenced the band’s first single “Miracle Worker.”

Now: imagine a room of distinct and forceful singers trying to pick out a strong verse melody that befits their own comfortable range, but only really matching up on a chorus. It pulls back on the reggae melodic ideas, but goes with a high-sheen pop-rock structure, a tinge of “world” flavor, a turn-taking hodge-podge of ideas.

I don’t hate it, but it certainly doesn’t make me eager for a final product from the group in September. And it is far, far away from the Rolling Stones, for you super (heavy) fans out there.

To hear the song? BBC Ken Bruce premiered the track: fast-forward to 1:45:45 in this broadcast.



The as-yet-untitled album will be out on Sept. 20.

“Working with four other vocalists was interesting to me,” said Jagger in a recent interview printed by AP. “I’ve never actually done it before. Normally, I have to do everything, which I’m quite happy to do. Don’t worry. It was kind of fun because when we had to finish it off, I realized we all had a part to play.”

“What bit of iTunes genres does it go on? The unknowable? Isn’t there an unknown section?”