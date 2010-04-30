Listen: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ on new single

Miley Cyrus is going to be hell on wheels when she turns 18 later this year. Or maybe she”ll finally quit trying so desperately to show us she”s all grown up. For the last year or so, this little Disney-created princess has acted like a filly kicking so hard against the stable door to get out that she doesn”t realize how great her paddock actually is.

And she”s not about to notice now. Listen to the whole track here.

“Can”t be Tamed,” the first single from her forthcoming album of the same name contains the following lyrics: “I have to get my way/24 hours a day because I”m hot like that. Every guy everywhere just gives me mad attention like I”m under inspection…because I”m built like that.” And fair warning: if you”re going to be her man, she can”t be tamed… or shamed or blamed…you get the idea. We also think she sings that she can”t be “saved” quite a few times, which would go quite against her Christian church-going background. Oh, Miley, you”re such a rebel.

Musically, the tune, co-written by Cyrus, is watered-down Britney Spears. It makes “Party in the USA” (which grew on me) sound like a classic. The bridge contains nuggets of what would have been a much better song: that feeling of knowing you”re moving on and while your body may still be temporarily trapped somewhere-high school, a small town, any number of clichés will do-your spirit is ready to soar and no one can stop it. You feel like you’ll literally die if you can’t get out. Set all that to a techno beat and you”ve got a great anthem. This, however, is not it.

As we reported earlier, Cyrus has hinted that “Can”t Be Tamed” will be her last album, at least for a little while. That may be a good thing if this is the best she”s got to offer.Cyrus has talent, both singing and comedic chops. Maybe a little time off to think about where she wants to go as an adult couldn’t hurt.