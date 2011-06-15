Listen: Morrissey plays three new songs live

“Am I moving too fast for you?” Morrissey sings on one of his new songs, “Action Is My Middle Name.”

For fans, the ex-Smiths frontman may not be moving fast enough. The legendary singer/songwriter played three new tracks on BBC Radio 2’s Janice Long’s show last night, and of course the Internet pulls through on posting these suckers. There’s “Action,” a rocker “The Kid’s a Looker” and a more boppy “People Are the Same Everywhere.”

Keys abound, heavy guitar artillery line the verses.

These tracks are apparently from Moz’ forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album, the follow-up to 2009’s “Years of Refusal.” According to NME, the only thing stopping him from dropping the set is his label — or a lack thereof.

“My talents do not lie in DIY,” he said. Fair enough. Or is it? Perhaps if he toured America a bit more than he does, he’d line those well-tailored pockets with enough scratch to hire somebody else to start an imprint with decent distribution.

Still, from the sound of these tracks (and, hell, the song titles), I look forward to more.

Morrissey performs right before U2 on June 24 at Glastonbury and is on an extensive UK tour currently. EMI’s compilation “The Very Best of Morrissey” dropped in April.

Morrissey – Action Is My Middle Name (BBC Session) by TheNJUnderground

Morrissey – The Kid’s a Looker (BBC Session) by TheNJUnderground

Morrissey – People Are The Same Everywhere (BBC Session) by TheNJUnderground