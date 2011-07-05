Listen: Mumford & Sons play new song ‘Home’ for live radio rip

07.05.11 7 years ago

Just like country kinsman Florence Welch, Mumford & Sons have fans clamoring for more beyond just the single LP. And, similarly, the crew has been taking a new song around with them on tour, though a studio version is unavailable just yet.

In a song that fans have dubbed “Home,” Mumford trots out their best sad bastard side, with the usual longing and emotive peaking that have made their album “Sigh No More” such a surprising hit.

“Home” was performed live for Colorado radio station KBCO (and posted by twentyfourbit).

Mumford currently have only one tour date, overseas, on slate.

[Jump…]

Mumford & Sons – “Home/Untitled” (Live on KBCO) by TwentyFourBit.com

Around The Web

TAGSMUMFORD AND SONS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP