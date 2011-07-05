Listen: Mumford & Sons play new song ‘Home’ for live radio rip

Just like country kinsman Florence Welch, Mumford & Sons have fans clamoring for more beyond just the single LP. And, similarly, the crew has been taking a new song around with them on tour, though a studio version is unavailable just yet.

In a song that fans have dubbed “Home,” Mumford trots out their best sad bastard side, with the usual longing and emotive peaking that have made their album “Sigh No More” such a surprising hit.

“Home” was performed live for Colorado radio station KBCO (and posted by twentyfourbit).

Mumford currently have only one tour date, overseas, on slate.

[Jump…]

Mumford & Sons – “Home/Untitled” (Live on KBCO) by TwentyFourBit.com