Listen: My Chemical Romance release new ‘Na’ single ahead of album

Remember that episode of “South Park” where Cartman plots revenge and terror on the creators of the FOX show “Family Guy,” only to discover the writing staff of the show is actually manatees pushing random “idea balls” together to form the show’s jokes and themes?

That’s sort of like what My Chemical Romance’s new single is like. “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” — which we will henceforth refer to as “Na Na Na” or “Na x 12” — was released today in the form of an unofficial lyric video. The track is the first fans have heard from the rock act’s forthcoming new album, the mouthful “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.”

“Na Na Na” seems to be a smattering of random, quasi-anti-establishment statements intermingled with rhyming phrases like “mall cop” and “jazz hands.” The name Killjoys is in there too and, while I don’t exactly know the Fabulous Killjoys’ role in the greater context of the album, I’m going to start at least assuming this is a concept album and sleep better tonight.

My Chemical Romance is no stranger to concept sets, as 2006’s solid “The Black Parade” will attest. But you know who else is well-versed in concept rock records? Producer Rob Cavallo, who helmed on “Black Parade” and on “Danger Days.” You know who else Cavallo is famous for producing? Green Day.

And that’s who MCR sounds like here, the snottier tracks from “American Idiot” and “21st Century Breakdown.” (Oh, and The Living End. I loved those guys.) Which is not necessarily a bad thing, but a thing nonetheless. It’s a catchy tune that reads pretty dumb and rocks kinda hard.

What do you think of the track?