Listen: My Morning Jacket take a left turn with new track, ‘Holdin’ On to Black Metal’

04.25.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

My Morning Jacket has released a new cut from its forthcoming album “Circuital” and it”s as different from the quietly building 7-minute title track as can be. And we also now have a release date for MMJ”s latest: May 31.

“Holdin On to Black Metal” features Jim James singing in his upper register, bolstered by funky horns and female backing singers. It”s very ’70s and very retro and unlike anything we’ve heard from them before. And it sounds very ironic to us, as if the whole tune is delivered with a wink, especially the slow-mo “black metal” voice over. Listen to it here.

As we previously posted, “Circuital” is the Louisville band”s first album since 2008″s “Evil Urges.”

MMJ, who along with Drive By Truckers are among the best American rock bands performing live these days,  has also released a slew of new concert dates, including a hometown show on May 31. Go to the group”s Facebook page to get the full listing.
 

