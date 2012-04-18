Listen: Nelly Furtado returns with ‘Big Hoops’ from new album

Nelly Furtado, who”s traversed a number of musical styles over her decade-long career, lands squarely in Rihanna territory with “Big Hoops (Bigger The Better),” the first single from her June 19 album, “The Spirit Indestructible.”

Produced by Rodney Jerkins, the tune, co-written by Furtado and Jerkins, has the rat-a-tat swagger of “Rude Boy” as Furtado, in her best street patois, lets us know, “I can go fast, I can go slow, I can go places nobody else goes.” It”s a meaningless little ditty that is all about the military beat and bragging rights (though she throws out a fun shout out to early ’90s R&B boy band Another Bad Creation). It doesn”t have enough of a hook to work its way up the radio charts (especially since the shift to pure pop), but will likely do very well in the clubs.

Given the diversity of producers with whom Furtado worked on “The Spirit Indestructible,” it”s way too soon to tell if she remains in this dance mode throughout the set, but it”s unlikely: Other collaborators include rock producer Bob Rock, best known for his work with Metallica; John Shanks, who”s worked with everyone from Bon Jovi to Melissa Etheridge and Van Halen; dance meister Tiesto; Jamaican producer Da Genius, and Salaam Remi.

The deluxe version of the album, also out June 19, includes pairings with Adele producer Fraser T. Smith, Passion Pit lead singer Mike Angelakos and the Kenyan Boys Choir.

“The Spirit Indestructible” is Furtado”s first English-language album since 2006″s “Loose,” which featured the worldwide hits “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right.”

The official video for “Big Hoops” will drop soon, but in the meantime, enjoy the lyric video.

