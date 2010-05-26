Listen: New Arcade Fire songs catch fire online after ‘discovery’ in Glasgow

Here’s a tactic I can get behind.

Apparently, a vinyl copy of Arcade Fire’s forthcoming new single “Suburbs” / “Month of May” was “discovered” in a Glasgow record store today after the band Tweeted it was hidden somewhere and for everyone to go find it. The set was promptly ushered off to the U.K.’s Radio 1 with Zane Lowe, aired, recorded by masses and has since migrated on and off of YouTube and various blogs.

Update: Listen to the tracks here, on the band’s website.

The single — apparently out June 1, if Amazon has anything to say about it — will be the first gush of new music from the Montreal rock group. Frontman Win Butler and his brother, multi-instrumentalist Will, are to discuss the new music on NPR’s All Songs Considered starting at 9 a.m. EST tomorrow, and the “non-bootlegged” versions of the tracks will be broadcast.

Ah, c’mon, don’t make everybody feel bad about your bootlegs. They’re pretty.

“Suburbs” is a buoyant piano-laden midtempo rocker, with Win’s voice reminding me of — I’m saying it — Ryan Adams. Those high notes and the synths are surprising, driving more than letting the track coast.

“Month of May” has a spooky pre-punk vibe about it, with loads of harmonies from Regine Chassagne. “Come and make a record in the Month of May,” indeed. I still feel chills even with the forecast.

I’ll likely have a better-shaped opinion after I have a chance to hear the stuff in a lesser compressed and bounced state. But there they are.

