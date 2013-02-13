Listen: New Civil Wars song, ‘Long Time Gone’

The Civil Wars and T Bone Burnett have collaborated on a new film, following their Grammy-winning “Hunger Games” collaboration, “Safe & Sound” (with Taylor Swift), which snagged the award for best song written for visual media at Sunday night”s awards.

They have contributed 14 songs to the soundtrack for “A Place At The Table,” a documentary that addresses the hunger crisis in America. The film opens March 1, while the soundtrack comes out Feb. 26 on Sensibility Media.

They are donating all producer/artist royalties to The Participant Foundation.

The soundtrack includes the single, “Long Time Gone,” which the Civil Wars had been performing live as early as late 2011, but has been completely revamped into a military-type stomp.

Place At The Table track-listing:

1. Mississippi Delta – T Bone Burnett

2. Long Time Gone – The Civil Wars & T Bone Burnett

3. Uptown Brown”s – T Bone Burnett

4. Focus (Rosie’s Theme) – The Civil Wars

5. At the Table – T Bone Burnett

6. The Need – The Civil Wars & T Bone Burnett

7. Long Time Gone (Dustbowl Version) – The Civil Wars & T Bone Burnett

8. Food Deserts – T Bone Burnett

9. Jonestown Elementary (Tremonica) – T Bone Burnett

10. Getting Worse – The Civil Wars

11. Barbie at the Bodega – The Civil Wars

12. Witnesses to Hunger – T Bone Burnett

13. I Do Exist – T Bone Burnett

14. Finding North – The Civil Wars