Listen: New Drake track ‘Dreams Money Can Buy’

I’m not the world’s biggest Drake lover, because the man already claims he’s got enough of them. There’s something about the singer-sometimes-rapper’s fame — from “Thank Me Later” — that feels totally unearned, that good looks and good friends can put you on the map without having much to say.

I am wild, however, about the beat on his new “Dreams Money Can Buy,” posted to his website for free download. It very may well be featured on his upcoming sophomore set, “Take Care.” He calls it “[a] song that I felt the need to share. Not my single. Just a piece of my story. Hear me out though…”

Hearing him out has him talking down to other MC to the refrain of “Don’t fuck with me,” taken from Brit songmaker and electronic musician Jai Paul’s new track “BTSTU.” He furthermore reiterates that he’s a busy man (“busy f*ckin’,” ZING!) and that he’s the “greatest” that his country has ever seen. Frequent Canadian love-in co-conspirator Justin Bieber may beg to differ.

An odd lyric may have you double-taking: “I feel like lately it went from top five to remaining five, my favorite rappers either lost it or they ain’t alive/ And they trying to bring us down, me Weezy and Stunna, we stayed up, Christmas lights in the middle of summer.” Who else is in Drake’s “High Fidelity” top 5 moment?

As previously reported, Drake will be at Hot 97s summer jam with buddy Lil Wayne in June; it is his only current tour date on slate.

Do you like the track?