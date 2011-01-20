Listen: New Lady Gaga revealed in arty Mugler fashion short-film

Promised, delivered: the music Lady Gaga premiered during the Thierry Mugler fashion show in Paris yesterday now has an official mini-film to go with it.

The dance-remixed track — name still unknown — is cut behind an arty video featuring tattoo maniac/model Rick Genest. The buzz from the low-quality video on YouTube manifests now in some ultra-low bass and her German and English are now heard much more clearly.

Gaga is Mugler’s musical director and worked closely with his creative director Nicola Formichetti, who helmed the clip. The song is culled from her forthcoming sophomore set “Born This Way,” out on May 23; Gaga will likely be previewing some new material when she performs at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13.

What do you think of the music? Is it a good indicator of the song underneath?