Listen: New Lady Gaga track ‘Marry the Night’ bows in Farmville

05.17.11 7 years ago

Well, if you love the night so much, why don’t you m-m-m-marry it?

This song comes courtesy of Mother Monster’s own version of Facebook game Farmville: GaGaville. I see what you did there.

Because of the game company’s dibs on premiering it, I suspect the stream below will be removed from YouTube in about five minutes. I urge you to press on, be not disheartened.

I’m so sick of Lady Gaga. This thing — this album — finally comes out on May 23.

[Stream — to be inevitably removed by Interscope — after the jump…]

