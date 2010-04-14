Listen: New Scissor Sisters’ track from forthcoming album, ‘Night Work’

Scissor Sisters will release their first album since 2006″s “Ta- Dah” on June 29.

“Night Work” marks the first time the group, best known for its 2004 hit, “Take Your Mama,” has worked with an outside producer. The foursome, led by Jake Shears, collaborated with Stuart Price, best known for his work with The Killers and Madonna, on “Night Work.”

“‘Night Work” is really us boiled down to who we are. It feels quintessentially us,” says Shears of the new set that expands beyond the group”s dance and electronic pop base. Scissor Sisters debuted a number of tunes from the new set at SXSW last month and will announce a new tour shortly. Get a taste for yourself here with the track “Invisible Light.” Frankie Goes to Hollywood crossed with Depeche Mode anyone? Crazy spoken word at the end… Check out the album cover while you”re at the website. Take some quarters with you.

Though the band hasn”t confirmed, their name is being bounced about as one of the top acts appearing at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. this summer, alongside Snoop Dogg, Julian Casablancas, MGMT. and Pet Shop Boys.

Track Listing for “Night Work”

1. Night Work

2. Whole New Way

3. Fire With Fire

4. Any Which Way

5. Harder You Get

6. Running Out

7. Something Like This

8. Skin This Cat

9. Skin Tight

10. Sex and Violence

11. Night Life

12. Invisible Light