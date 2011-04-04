Listen: New SNL songmen Lonely Island album feat. Justin Timberlake, Rihanna

Flaccid, soft, small, and useless penises, horse blood, left field non-sequiturs, sunglasses: That’s right, it’s time for another new Lonely Island song.

The “Saturday Night Live” song troupe — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — is prepping for the May 10 release of its new album, “Turtlenecks & Chains,” and ahead of it “We’re Back!” has doodied on the internet.

This, with the promise that the new collection will boast contributions from former collaborators like Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Akon and Nicki Minaj. No tracklist is available yet, but I would assume those tracks would be “Motherlover,” “Shy Ronnie” (and maybe even “Ronnie & Clyde”), 2010 Christmas smash “I Just Had Sex” and recent “The Creep,” respectively.

I can’t call it one-noting because I laugh out loud about every other Lonely Island song. “Incredibad” made it to No. 13 on The Billboard 200, so The People clearly want more than just the individual songs (though the group should also collect royalties on how many times frat guys at the bar gloat “I’m on a boooooooat”).

However, if “We’re Back” gets played at the party on Saturday, I’m leaving.

What do you think? Are you excited about new Lonely Island songs or are you just annoyed?