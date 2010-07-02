Listen: New T.I. ‘Ya Hear Me’ is loud and clear

07.02.10

“I’m Back” got me excited for T.I.’s return. “Ya Hear Me” has me really, really excited.

The rapper is putting out “King Uncaged” on Aug. 17, and has been dropping a mix of gnarly, tricky, fun and hard-edged tracks, from that initial declaration, to the DJ Drama-enhanced “F*ck a Mixtape,” “Yeah Ya Know” and… well, now we know.

The dueling organs of “Ya Hear Me” and the lack-jawed delivery of Tip’s rhymes sounds like summer love, even though he’s simply hyping his own return (again) and reporting adventures from the clink.

We wish we had this in time for our 2010 jams list, but the July 4 weekend will have to suffice for now. So far, this is my favorite new thing from the M.C.

