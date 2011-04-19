Listen: New track ‘Glitch’ from Brian Eno’s literary collaboration album

For about eight years, on and off, Brian Eno has been collaborating with poet/writer Rick Holland. On July 5 this year, fanc can finally hear the product of that experience, on “Drums Between the Bells.”

The Warp Records release will feature 15 tracks (and a long bit of silence) of various artists reading and singing Holland’s work, including a few with Eno and Holland himself.

Below is “Glitch,” the second track from the set, and it sounds just like you’d think a song called “Glitch” would sound. The sound-master mixes up signatures and textures for a very woolly, intense track. I’d highly recommend hearing this one on headphones, or something better than those laptop speakers of yours.

A traditional CD and digital release is planned, though a super-insane deluxe-o-matic version will include a 44-page book and a hardback double-CD or double-vinyl version, with extra minutes filled with the instrumental version of the album.

The visual design of the album is by Nick Robertson, who has done the cover art and concept work on several other Eno efforts.

Brian Eno – glitch (taken from Drums Between The Bells) by Warp Records