Listen: Nicki Minaj’s tough-talking ‘Roman’ takes on Moscow in new song

Nicki Minaj’s rabid, firey hater-man persona Roman is back — rather, “Reloaded” — and with this new teaser track, its obvious “Moscow” makes him meaner.

“Roman in Moscow” is the first glimpse into Minaj’s forthcoming sophomore set, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” which hopefully alludes to many more rap songs (rather than urban pop) than “Pink Friday” the First had.

Shape-shifting Nicki says the word “bitch” 22 times in this track, with at least a couple of them hurled at Lil Kim, who has spent the last year deciding between sh***ing or getting off the pot.

“Bitch, I”m thicker than a midget / Yeah I”m crazy, just a smidgen / Motherf*ck me, get my wumble / And some Kimmy for my knuckle… Yeah I golf, putt too / Swallow balls; nuts toooooooo.”

What’s interesting is that Nicki has explained that her alter-ego Roman is explicitly gay, a classification to which, really, no mainstream rappers have ascribed. While artists like Lil Wayne and Kanye West bluster for women and men to “suck it” or “kiss my a**hole,” that invite is strictly an aggressive assault to gay old Roman. The juxtaposition is sexual one.

And her threat is an ambiguous one, as Barbie talks down to just about everybody, an equal opportunity trash-talker.

The high end on those fakey strings and the beat is almost overwhelming, but the speedy flow and the fun are what keep this thing afloat. It’s a good teaser, because I look forward to more.

“Moscow” is up for sale in iTunes now; “Roman Reloaded” will be out on Valentine’s Day next year. Will she get another Eminem/Roman matchup?

Roman In Moscow by NICKI MINAJ