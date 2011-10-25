Listen: Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, Depeche Mode, more cover U2 for ‘Achtung’

#U2 #Jack White
10.25.11 7 years ago

The U2 covers keep marching in, “Baby.” Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, the Fray, Snow Patrol, Depeche Mode and more have now revealed their takes on songs from U2’s “Achtung Baby,” compiled into Q Magazine’s covers tribute “AHK-toong BAY-bi.”

Trent Reznor and his midnight merry men get a little squirrely with the end of “Zoo Station” as Brandon Flowers’ dramatic voice flares all over the Killers’ cover of “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).” Depeche Mode’s “So Cruel” is predictably dark.

“AHK-toong BAY-bi” came out today, packaged with Q Magazine latest. The publication also honored U2 for some damn thing last night at its annual awards show.

“Achtung Baby” gets its own schmancy reissue on Oct. 31. I’ve already fawned.

Last week, we posted U2 covers from Jack White, Damien Rice and Garbage; below, ah hell, I’ve just posted as much of the covers set as I can. What’s your favorite?

Here is the tracklist for “AHK-toong BAY-bi”:

01. Nine Inch Nails – Zoo Station

02. U2 (Jacques Lu Cont Mix) – Even Better Than The Real Thing

03. Damien Rice – One

04. Patti Smith – Until The End Of The World

05. Garbage – Who”s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

06. Depeche Mode – So Cruel

07. Snow Patrol – Mysterious Ways

08. The Fray – Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World

08. Gavin Friday – The Fly

10. The Killers – Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

11. Glasvegas – Acrobat

12. Jack White – Love Is Blindness

Around The Web

TOPICS#U2#Jack White
TAGSAchtung Babyahk toong bay biDamien Ricedepeche modejack whiteNINE INCH NAILSSnow Patrolthe fraythe killersU2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP