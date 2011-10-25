Listen: Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, Depeche Mode, more cover U2 for ‘Achtung’

The U2 covers keep marching in, “Baby.” Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, the Fray, Snow Patrol, Depeche Mode and more have now revealed their takes on songs from U2’s “Achtung Baby,” compiled into Q Magazine’s covers tribute “AHK-toong BAY-bi.”

Trent Reznor and his midnight merry men get a little squirrely with the end of “Zoo Station” as Brandon Flowers’ dramatic voice flares all over the Killers’ cover of “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).” Depeche Mode’s “So Cruel” is predictably dark.

“AHK-toong BAY-bi” came out today, packaged with Q Magazine latest. The publication also honored U2 for some damn thing last night at its annual awards show.

“Achtung Baby” gets its own schmancy reissue on Oct. 31. I’ve already fawned.

Last week, we posted U2 covers from Jack White, Damien Rice and Garbage; below, ah hell, I’ve just posted as much of the covers set as I can. What’s your favorite?

Here is the tracklist for “AHK-toong BAY-bi”:

01. Nine Inch Nails – Zoo Station

02. U2 (Jacques Lu Cont Mix) – Even Better Than The Real Thing

03. Damien Rice – One

04. Patti Smith – Until The End Of The World

05. Garbage – Who”s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

06. Depeche Mode – So Cruel

07. Snow Patrol – Mysterious Ways

08. The Fray – Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World

08. Gavin Friday – The Fly

10. The Killers – Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

11. Glasvegas – Acrobat

12. Jack White – Love Is Blindness