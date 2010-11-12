Listen: Oasis’ Liam Gallagher’s new project Beady Eye say ‘Bring the Light’

Brother Liam and Noel Gallagher very publicly broke up their band Oasis last year, and now we’ve finally arrived at the rebound part of the relationship.

Liam’s new project Beady Eye, to be more exact, took custody of his ex’s friends for a new song, “Bring the Light,” available as a free download. Gem Archer, Chris Sharrock and Andy Bell are all on board for the piano-led rocker, which takes on a ’50s vibe with some lady-backers and the typical late-’90s British garage rock from Gallagher that made Oasis so famous.

“Baby come on,” Gallagher vamps at the end, perhaps urging Oasis fans to join him on the next leg of this journey?

Apparently, not all fans are so enthusiastic about the take, which managed to piss off manager Alan McGee something awful. “I was on the internet this morning, everybody’s judging the band on one tune,” he told NME. “How can you do that? Let”s hear the album. It”s a f*cking free download. It”s too early to f*cking say.

Hate to bear bad news, but isn’t that how it’s done? Anyway, if it’s that important to you, let’s — let’s hear the whole album.

I personally dig the tune, though nothing new is cropping up from it. Liam’s voice has always been such a presence, and I hope he’s inspired by more than just his old tunes to create more. Hopefully he’ll make the music he’s intended to make rather than crowd-source the tracks based on internet opinions. What the hell does the internet know, anyway?

Beady Eye is prepping a full-length album for 2011, to be helmed by vet Steve Lillywhite.