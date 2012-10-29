Listen: One Direction loves you despite your flaws on new song ‘Little Things’

Call it “What Makes Your Beautiful, Part 2.”
One Direction”s new track, “Little Things” catalogs, in great detail, all the things some girls/women hate about themselves: from her crinkles by her eyes and her stomach and her thighs to her weight and the fact that “you still have to squeeze into your jeans.” Thanks for noticing.
Hey girl, guess what? You may not like them, but it”s all those “Little Things” that make your man love you and makes you think you”re beautiful…or at least if your man is in One Direction. The only thing they leave out is cankles.
The stripped-down ballad, co-written by Ed Sheeran, is on 1D”s new album, “Take Me Home,” out Nov. 13. Yeah, it”s sweet, but, you know what, dude? We don”t need for you to point out that it”s those things that make you love us. We just want you to pretend they don”t exist and that you don”t see them. Now all you”ve done is make us more self-conscious. Just like how your bald spot and your hairy back are two of the little things that make you all the more lovable to us. Now hand over the remote and leave me alone.
Seriously, while a lyric video has been posted for “Little Things,” it hasn”t been confirmed as a second single from “Take Me Home,” following “Live While We”re Young.” “Young” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, driven largely by digital sales as opposed to radio play. This week it tumbles 10 spots to No. 31.
For your information this song made me feel beautiful for the first time in months!!! So shut up and go find something better to do.
Two things: 1) Little Things was not co-written by Ed Sheeran. It was COMPLETELY written by Ed Sheeran. Give him the credit due, it’s his song. 2) This is not fair at all seeing as it’s apparent that you’ve never listened to Ed’s music or are you a fan of him or One Direction & wouldn’t understand how his style of writing is. Honestly, none of us who have listened to the song would actually critize (sp?) and overanalyze it like you have (by the way, you sound really quite jaded). Just enjoy the song, or don’t listen to it. The intended audience loves it.
Apparently co-written by Ed Sheeran and Fiona Bevan
This song is beautiful and amazing. So shut up.
I don’t think the message is that they love said female “despite” her flaws, but rather because of them. They are what make her who she is. And, personally, I don’t want a guy who ignores my “imperfections,” I want someone who loves me bacause of them, not in spite of them–this song emotes that.
Who ever loves liam fromone direction write something about him this is my sentence liam one day i wish i could meet you i love you please give me the oppurtunity to meet u at one of your concerts go 1D this post is by kate raigoza
“You drew their eyes small like yours.” “I have small eyes?” Being reminded of (or in my case told new) flaws isn’t as romantic in reality. It just increases self-consciousness.