A

Listen: Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen are looking for nothing but a ‘Good Time’

#Katy Perry #Prince
06.20.12 6 years ago

Carly Rae Jepsen already owned the first part of the summer with “Call Me Maybe.” With “Good Time,” a new track from Owl City featuring Jepsen, she could claim the second half.

The track, which Adam Young (Owl City”s real name) debuted via SoundCloud today, sounds like “California Gurls Pt. 2.” Not only does Jepsen sound like Katy Perry, the song has the same “Whoa-oh-oh” sing-along-chorus.  Just try not to clap or sing along. It”s a shame this didn”t come out a few weeks earlier to totally take advantage of the full summer, but Jepsen”s folks undoubtedly didn”t want it to steal any of “Call Me Maybe”s” thunder…as if anything could.

[More after the jump…]

The lyrics reference Prince, sleeping in your clothes, and having the titular good time, but they don”t matter: It”s all about the feel here.  Young”s  twee sincerity and Jepsen”s sweet vocals are as refreshing as a Lemon Ice on a cold day.

Don’t resist it.

What do you think of “Good Time?”

.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Prince
TAGScalifornia gurlsCALL ME MAYBEcarly rae jepsengood timeKATY PERRYOWL CITYprince

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP