Listen: Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen are looking for nothing but a ‘Good Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen already owned the first part of the summer with “Call Me Maybe.” With “Good Time,” a new track from Owl City featuring Jepsen, she could claim the second half.

The track, which Adam Young (Owl City”s real name) debuted via SoundCloud today, sounds like “California Gurls Pt. 2.” Not only does Jepsen sound like Katy Perry, the song has the same “Whoa-oh-oh” sing-along-chorus. Just try not to clap or sing along. It”s a shame this didn”t come out a few weeks earlier to totally take advantage of the full summer, but Jepsen”s folks undoubtedly didn”t want it to steal any of “Call Me Maybe”s” thunder…as if anything could.

[More after the jump…]

The lyrics reference Prince, sleeping in your clothes, and having the titular good time, but they don”t matter: It”s all about the feel here. Young”s twee sincerity and Jepsen”s sweet vocals are as refreshing as a Lemon Ice on a cold day.

Don’t resist it.

What do you think of “Good Time?”

