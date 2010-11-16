Listen: Paul Haggis discusses Russell Crowe and ‘The Next Three Days’ on this week’s podcast

It’s actually very easy to find. Just go to “Podcasts > Movies & TV > Drew McWeeny,” and there it is… the Motion/Captured Podcast on iTunes finally.
And to celebrate, I had a collapse of the system I’d been using to produce the podcast up to this point. A completely stupid convergence of events that left me with a raw audio file and no way to use the software I’ve been using to edit the thing. Finally, I got everything set up again, and so here we are with the tenth MCP, and hopefully we can use this milestone as the end of the “experimental” phase of podcasting and we can get busy treating this as a regular feature here at the site.
It’s fitting that this would be my first new post after the redesign, too. What do you guys think of the new version of HitFix? We plan to constantly evolve over the life of the site to better reflect what you, our readers, are telling us is important to you. We don’t ever want to get so comfortable that we just assume that we’re finished developing. That’s why I’m pushing myself to learn a new skill set like podcasting after over a decade of being perfectly happy just working in print.
This is a very loose and silly episode overall, and I haven’t forgotten my promise to dedicate a series of special podcasts to the big box sets coming out on Blu-ray this fall, including the “Alien Anthology,” the “Back to the Future” series, and a look back at “Harry Potter” so far as we enter the home stretch. I can produce one of these almost in real time once I’ve got everything set up properly, so there’s no reason for me to hold back.
Here’s a breakdown on this week’s show:
Intro 00:00 – 4:45
In which we say hello to Scott ‘Big Junior’ Swan, learn what he’s been up to recently, and define what you can do on a PG-rated podcast.
Movie God 4:45 – 16:25
We play a round of the cruelest game for film fans, and this time, we pit some of the greats of indie cinema against each other in some ugly match-ups.
On The Shelf 16:25 – 45:45
A look at the last two weeks worth of home video releases, including the fifth season of “Dr. Who,” “Toy Story 3” on Blu-ray, and so much more.
On The Record 45:45 – 1:00:15
Paul Haggis joins us to discuss his new film “The Next Three Days.”
Wrap-up 1:00:15 – 1:03:59
A quick look ahead at the rest of the year, and we’re out for another week.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Hi Drew,
RE: the site. A couple of early points would be that some of the advertising cheapens it (I saw something about college humour, which is just lame) and some of the automatic feeds aren’t working. For example, on the Motion Captured homepage, there is a Movie Reviews box that has links to Inception, Star Trek, and Iron Man – I think this is a bit dated.
However, I’ve always loved the color scheme and think navigation is easy enough, though there is a lot of link-bait dotted around the site that can be confusing.
Hope that helps.
Hey Drew. I really like the podcasts but it’d be nice to have a little more editing to it (except the John Carpenter special episode – I could’ve listen to you two guys talk for hours! Actually, do more of these: “Conversations With Nerds”).
Any chance of buying a better microphone, as well, or makeshift sound-proofing your office?
A friend of mine works for BBC Radio 4 and would prob clean/jazz it up for free – he’s also a fan. (That’s right Matt – I just offered your services for FREE. What you gonna do about it, eh?)
Great work! Really enjoy it.
I said this on Alan’s blog a little earlier, but I’ll repeat it here: I think the comment system works against discussion. It’d be great if we had threaded comments to make it easier to have conversations and if there was a way to get notifications of responses.
Love the work you do, Drew!
Hi Drew – my two cents on the re-design:
1. It’s a little busier and seems harder to find specific blogs/spots, such as Motion Captured.
2. It seems slower… might just be me but sometimes it times out. Never used to do that.
3. I miss the previous/next feature at the bottom of Motin Captured stories. Hope you can re-install this feature.
Regards, Scott
The bigger type is better – a lot better.
A separate indicator of most/most recently commented posts would be a nice way to see what people are getting worked up about.
I’m really glad to hear you’re enjoying the latest series of Doctor Who, Drew. It’s easily my favourite since the revival. I’d love to see a review or maybe just your reaction overall after you’ve finished the series. Maybe on the next podcast?