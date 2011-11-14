Listen: Paul McDonald and Nikki Reed warble ‘Now That I Found You’

Note to Blake and Miranda: You do not need to worry about the new country couple of the moment, “American Idol” season 10 contestant Paul McDonald and “Twilight”s” Nikki Reed.

Today, the two debuted “Now That I Found You” on Ryan Seacrest”s morning show. The pleasant mid-tempo ballad, which wraps around a pedal steel and a chugging beat, tells us that the newlyweds like each other alot, including loving each other”s smile in the morning and the fact that they (or one of them) wears socks to bed. We actually think one of the lines is about doing laundry in their house.

[More after the jump…]

McDonald takes the lead on the song and if you liked his gruff vocals on “Idol,” you”ll like them here. But if you found him to be a Rod Stewart/Bob Dylan wannabe on the show, he gives you plenty of fodder to keep on keeping on with that belief. Reed, who wrote the lyrics, rather hesitantly chimes in occasionally and sounds like she”s a little too afraid to approach the mike.

No word on the couple’s future recording plans or where to buy thissong. It’s not up on iTunes yet or McDonald’s wesite.

What do you think of the song? Should McDonald go back to recording with his band The Grand Magnolias or are he and Nikki the next Faith and Tim?