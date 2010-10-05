Listen: Pink’s new single ‘Raise Your Glass’

Why does everything sound like me to Katy Perry these days? Pink”s new “Raise Your Glass,” one of two new cuts on her forthcoming greatest hits, echoes the bouncy chorus of “California Gurls.”
With impossibly stupid lyrics like “What”s the dealio” and Don”t be fancy/Just get dancy” and “Don”t be fizzy/just get dizzy” and “If you”re too school for cool” (no, we didn”t mistype that), “Raise Your Glass” may feature some of the worst lyrics we”ve ever heard… and we know that”s saying a lot.
Guess what. We don”t care.
All my criticisms aside, it”s nearly impossible to hear the song and not want to pogo around your apartment, dorm room or office. So we”re forgetting about the verses (which is scary easy, as it turns out) and just focusing on the chorus…and trying to figure out how to type as we dance and raise our glass.
Produced by long-time Pink collaborator Max Martin and co-written by Pink (I”m not so sure I”d be proud of that), the song stands in the Party Pink vein of such songs as “Get the Party Started” and “So What” as opposed to her more serious side, exhibited in such songs as “Sober” or “Don”t Let Me Get Me.” Move over Ke$ha. Your 15 minutes are up. Pink is back to grab the tacky title.
Listen for yourself here, you dirty little freaks (Pink’s words, not ours) and let us know what you think. Other than wishing it were Friday already and you were somewhere dancing to this.
California Gurls has an eletronic beat.
In Raise your Glass we can hear an eletric guitar, a bass and the drums, as a real band!
And nothing can compares the Katy vocals to Alecia(aka. Pink), P!nk is way better!!!
and it’s a song in commemoration to her 10 year of road!
so Raise your Glass to P!nk
There is nothing fake or “common” about this woman! I am not a die hard fan, but I like the beat and I love her style. LONG LIVE PINK!
“Move over Ke$ha” are we joking? You need to take a shot at her? 4 Singles, 4 Straight top 10 hits, and two more top 10s on feature singles? Yeah, shes so done? Check your facts and stop being biased. (BTW i love this song, just don’t be so mean)
I, too, don’t care how stupid the song’s lyrics are. It’s just way too much fun. I’m loving every second of it.
I love Pink and Katy..so don’t care if their music sounds alike xD and the song is just hit..you know it!
i was so disappointed when i heard this song. i really thought pink wouldn’t turn to bubblegum pop like all those other pop singers. oh silly me… and now pink is sounding like everything else on the radio…
RIP P!NK
The first time I heard it, I did not like it at all. But it turned around and smacked me in the face until I really noticed it and now I love it! It’s so corney it’s brilliant! I loved her whole entire last album, the whole friggin thing!! It fits her!
i personally think that this website is stupid and should just quit. pink is the bomb diggity and whoever u r dont no music. have u ever been to one of her concerts? I have and she is the best volcalist i have ever heard soo i am going to tell everyone i know to not go to this site you jackwaggon