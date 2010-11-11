Listen: Preview Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday’ featuring Kanye, Drake, Rihanna and more

Nicki Minaj is prepping the Black Friday release of her “Pink Friday” and, with half the songs having leaked or released, it’s about time she lift the curtain a little more.

What is confirmed is her many big-named guests: Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Eminem, will.i.am and Natasha Bedingfield have all apparently made the cut. Too, there seems to be plenty of pop-oriented jams, and fewer street tracks. Harajuku Barbie seems to have no problem singing the hooks herself, as evidenced by “Right Thru Me,” though to hear the majority of the guest spots, we’ll have to wait until its closer to the drop date. These slivers of the songs seem to want to showcase the styles of her songs, not give away what Drizzy has to say of his “wife.”

Below, I break down some quick thoughts on the clips, but you should give it a gander yourself.

“I’m the Best” – The title make it sound like Drake should be on this one, but instead we have a bumping beat and some epic self-aggrandizing and cultural touchstones (y’know, like Lindsey Lohan).

“Roman’s Revenge” featuring Eminem – “I’m a bad bitch, I’m a c*nt”… makes me wonder how Em’s gonna trump.

“Did It On ‘Em” – Haaaaard.

“Right Thru Me” — We already previewed.

“Fly” featuring Rihanna — will it be “Rated R” or “Loud” Ri? I’m thinking the latter, considering the cute keyboard line. Think more dance.

“Save Me” – Minaj is singing here more than she does the other tracks previewed, with a clip of skittering d’n’b tagged on the end of the preview.

“Moment 4 Life” featuring Drake – Minaj will have to battle hard with Drake as to who the real “heavyweight champ” is here

“Check It Out” featuring will.i.am – Which we generally abhor heard. The sample may end up being more popular than her Annie Lennox rip for “Your Love.”

“Blazin'” featuring Kanye West – Lightning fast raps and a reverb-drenched beat.

“Here I Am” — Revving engine? Minor key? A fast, sad car?

“Dear Old Nicki” “Jumping off the ledge…” hope she’s not referring to recently re-incarcerated T.I. and his feat of talking down a jumper. Or is she talking to herself? Very ode.

“Your Love” The original mixtape version of this needed a serious shine, which it gets here. Just in case you’re not sick of it from this summer.

“Last Chance” featuring Natasha Bedingfield – Hey! We actually get a chorus hook!