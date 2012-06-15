Listen: R.E.M.’s Peter Buck goes solo on ’10 Million BC’

Since R.E.M. split, it sounds like guitarist Peter Buck has been spending time in the garage.

The rocker is stepping out solo with a new album and now has “10 Million BC” to show for it. The boggy, Jon Spencer-styled track made its bow on WFMU this week, with Buck’s collaborator in The Baseball Project, Steve Wynn, introducing it.

“10 Million BC” is from Buck’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled effort, with no word yet when to expect a whole package — a package which may be released on vinyl-only.

R.E.M. called it quits last September. And I’ve really enjoyed Michael Stipe’s cameos on “Colbert.”