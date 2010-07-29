Listen: Rascal Flatts release new single ‘Why Wait,’ sign to Taylor Swift’s label

Move over Taylor Swift, there”s another superstar joining you at Big Machine Records. Country trio Rascal Flatts has moved to the Nashville label following the shuttering of Disney”s country imprint, Lyric Street, earlier this year. Folks had been wondering what would happen to the group and Disney played coy as it sorted out the details.

The group made the announcement today, along with Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta, in Nashville, also plugging its new album, “Nothing Like This,” which comes out Nov. 16. The Dann Huff-produced set is preceded by first single, “Why Wait,” which went to radio today.

The tune, which we can”t stream yet but have linked to a live version, is a mid-tempo, upbeat charmer that fits Gary LeVox”s often too nasally vocals just right. It”s an easy-going shuffler, co-written by hitmaker Tom Shapiro, about grabbing for the gusto.Even though we’re a bigger fan of RF’s ballads than their up-tempo tunes, we smell a hit given the sheer exuberance of the song. We promise we”ll post a better version soon.

Rascal Flatts has been one of the most popular acts in all genres over the past 10 years. The group has sold more than 20 million albums and 25 million digital downloads. It has also landed 11 songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Its previous six studio albums remain with the Disney Music Group (which means expect some repackaged greatest hits sets coming soon).

