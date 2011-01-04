Listen: Rick Ross ‘Made Men’ single with Drake; rapper names new album

Rick Ross may be fresh off promoting his 2010 effort “Teflon Don,” but it appears 2011 will host new crop too.

The rapper revealed this morning on New York’s Power 105 radio station that he’d be releasing his new album, titled “God Forgives, I Don’t” this year and lifted the curtain on that effort’s first single “Made Men,” featuring Young Money star Drake.

He’d also recently released his “Ashes to Ashes” mixtape, which originally was to tout “Made Men,” but he instead saved it for this new LP, release date to be determined. He said that half the album was finished with recording and that Wale was contributing.

As Boombox points out, Young Money rapper Cory Gunz had already called dibs on the title “God Forgives, I Don’t” for his debut EP, which has been on hold since last fall. Is that what’s called getting off the pot?

Interestingly, Rick Ross miffed the Gotti Family last year by appropriating the name “Teflon Don” for himself: that was the nickname of none other than mob boss John Gotti. Fascinating co-op from a former corrections officer.

RICK ROSS – MADE MEN FT DRAKE by GlobalGrind