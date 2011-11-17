Listen: Rihanna’ streams ‘Talk That Talk’ on her Facebook page

11.18.11 7 years ago

You can”t buy it until Monday, but you can stream Rihanna”s new album, “Talk That Talk” via her Facebook page now. All you have to do is “like” her.

It”s the latest move in a marketing campaign that has engaged fans throughout the promotional process by having them “unlock” certain steps to reveal songs, the album cover, and other elements of the project.
Since the start of the campaign two months ago, the Los Angeles Times reports  Rihanna has added 1 million followers to her Twitter accounts and 700,000 Facebook fans.

The album is off to a great start as first single, “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, is spending its third week atop the Billboard Hot 100, and second single, “You da One” is already climbing the chart.

We’ll have a review of Rihanna’s album in a few days.

In the meantime, what are your thoughts? 

